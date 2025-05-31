Previous
Goodbye Hazendal by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3068

Goodbye Hazendal

I will be back in Spring. I hope you all enjoyed my outing here in this beautiful wine estate.

They also have a golf course, but I was too hot and tired to walk there. I wish I could drive up that hill; then I'll be home on the other side. The normal route is a 45 minute drive one way ;-)
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
