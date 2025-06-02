Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3070
The outside bar
where one can fetch wines and drinks to enjoy on the patio. We were very early and nobody was there yet.
2nd June 2025
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vrymansfontein-vonderling-wines
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks all ready to go...
June 2nd, 2025
John Falconer
ace
If no one is there you get the best seat
June 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So new and pristine condition ! A lovely outside bar !
June 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh can I meet you there for a drink?
June 2nd, 2025
