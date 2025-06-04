Previous
A view of thee other side of Simonsberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3072

A view of thee other side of Simonsberg

taken from the terrace.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
June 4th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous view.
June 4th, 2025  
