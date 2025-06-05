Previous
The covered parking lot. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3073

The covered parking lot.

As this is all newly planted, it will take a while to cover the pergolas fully.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Is this to hide the cars? Fabulous vista
June 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a lovely roll to that hill view
June 5th, 2025  
