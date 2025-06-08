Previous
Inside the restaurant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3076

Inside the restaurant

II loved the way they built arounf the tree, it is a real one.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
842% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
I hope they left a sky light for it! Looks great.
June 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's a lovely idea
June 8th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That’s a great idea
June 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks very nice.
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact