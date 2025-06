I liked the simplicity

and tiles of the restrooms.



I could cry in a bucket! Yesterday was such a sad day for two reasons! Firstly, Katja left and is back i Germany. Always heartbreaking when she leaves.



Secondly, I have lost all the photos I took during the week she was here. Even the birthday photos!!



The SD disk has just given up. I could not use it in the camera or upload to my pc. I took it to a camera shop yesterday, and they also had no success. I have to try to find someone who might be able to recover them!