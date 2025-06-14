Previous
Salvia loves our winters by ludwigsdiana
Salvia loves our winters

and is blooming all over atm. By next year, this would have doubled in size.

I also liked the gabion wall dividing the different sections of the garden.
14th June 2025

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
These walls are very effective.
June 14th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
June 14th, 2025  
