The beautiful tree by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3083

The beautiful tree

as a centrepiece in the garden, with the parking lot on the left.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Renee Salamon
Such a beauty, love how it dominates the space
June 15th, 2025  
Beverley
A beautiful tree and stunning scenery …
June 15th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Stunning. Fav.
June 15th, 2025  
judith deacon
Wow, that's a stunner. You certainly live in a beautiful place.
June 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
What a lovely shaped tree.
June 15th, 2025  
Chrissie
What a beaut
June 15th, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a gorgeous view!
June 15th, 2025  
