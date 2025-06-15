Sign up
Previous
Photo 3083
The beautiful tree
as a centrepiece in the garden, with the parking lot on the left.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
7
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10593
photos
280
followers
162
following
844% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vrymansfontein-vonderling-wines
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a beauty, love how it dominates the space
June 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful tree and stunning scenery …
June 15th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Stunning. Fav.
June 15th, 2025
judith deacon
Wow, that's a stunner. You certainly live in a beautiful place.
June 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely shaped tree.
June 15th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
What a beaut
June 15th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
What a gorgeous view!
June 15th, 2025
