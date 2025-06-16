Sign up
Previous
Photo 3084
A gorgeous winters day
and I had to get out with my camera to get rid of my frustration. The temps were in the high 20's C last week, today back to normal cold and grey weather.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10597
photos
280
followers
163
following
844% complete
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3076
3077
3075
1359
3083
3084
3078
3076
Views
18
4
1
365
vergelegen
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks fabulous.
June 16th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wonderful
June 16th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
marvelous shot and coposition. Fav.
June 16th, 2025
