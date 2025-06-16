Previous
A gorgeous winters day by ludwigsdiana
A gorgeous winters day

and I had to get out with my camera to get rid of my frustration. The temps were in the high 20's C last week, today back to normal cold and grey weather.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks fabulous.
June 16th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wonderful
June 16th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
marvelous shot and coposition. Fav.
June 16th, 2025  
