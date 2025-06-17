Previous
Pathway through the rose garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3085

Pathway through the rose garden

with surprisingly many still blooming.

There are benches all over where one can sit and enjoy. I am not the sitting type ;-)
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
