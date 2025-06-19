Previous
Puplic toiltes in the gardens. by ludwigsdiana
Puplic toiltes in the gardens.

They are between the forest where one can book picnic baskets, and the rose garden and cafe.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A ace
Very nice amenities block
June 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful setting for these necessaries
June 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Charming entrance for a comfort break.
June 19th, 2025  
