The Homestead by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3088

The Homestead

on the other side of the gardens. I know I have posted it often before, but it always looks a bit different ;-)
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Diana

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Clearly a favourite place of yours, nothing wrong with that.
June 20th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
But you get the best view! Right in the middle and beautifully balanced!
June 20th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Nice
June 20th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful!
June 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture so beautifully composed and well balanced !
June 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Peaceful
June 20th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful image. Great leading line to the building.
June 20th, 2025  
