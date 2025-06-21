Previous
Just before the end of the season by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3089

Just before the end of the season

the hydrangeas were still looking lovely.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
,How lovely with its many layers of interest and colours , A pond full of lilies all ready to burst open, , the border of beautiful blue hydraneas , and onto the trees and bushes , To top it all with a peep at those magnificent mountains ! fav
June 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The hydrangeas are looking lovely.
June 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful layers
June 21st, 2025  
