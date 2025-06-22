Previous
They looked this good by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3090

They looked this good

a few weeks ago. I went back yesterday, and they are quite wabi sabi atm.

We have had such hot weather and quite a bit of rain which kept them flowering at the time.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful display of hydrangeas !
June 22nd, 2025  
