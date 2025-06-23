Previous
Reflections by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3091

Reflections

at Vergelegen. There are so many opportunities to get some lovely reflections and scenes.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
846% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wonderful reflections
June 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
It really is a breathtaking place… the attention to detail is ‘spot on’…
Stunning photo…
June 23rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous composition
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact