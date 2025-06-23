Sign up
Photo 3091
Reflections
at Vergelegen. There are so many opportunities to get some lovely reflections and scenes.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Album
365
Tags
vergelegen
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful reflections
June 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
It really is a breathtaking place… the attention to detail is ‘spot on’…
Stunning photo…
June 23rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous composition
June 23rd, 2025
Stunning photo…