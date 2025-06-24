Previous
Reflections in the Lily pond by ludwigsdiana
Reflections in the Lily pond

These waterlilies are so huge and have a colour I have not seen anywhere else before.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Exquisite, I like the pov. Such a beautiful lots of waterlilies and an unusual colour.
June 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
These are beautiful
June 24th, 2025  
