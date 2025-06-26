Previous
Sunlight, shade and reflections by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3094

Sunlight, shade and reflections

the last one of the lily pond.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
847% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very Monet esk.
June 26th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
These reflection shots are so lovely!
June 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful pond
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact