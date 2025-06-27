Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3095
Our National birds
as statues in the garden.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10641
photos
280
followers
162
following
847% complete
View this month »
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Latest from all albums
3093
1370
3094
3088
3086
3095
3089
3087
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergelegen-blue-cranes
Beverley
ace
Ooo so beautiful…
June 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
beautiful! It must be cold there too for them to be frozen like this! :)
June 27th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
What lovely statues. Your wineries pay so much attention to detail!
June 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close