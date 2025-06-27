Previous
Our National birds by ludwigsdiana
Our National birds

as statues in the garden.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
Ooo so beautiful…
June 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
beautiful! It must be cold there too for them to be frozen like this! :)
June 27th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
What lovely statues. Your wineries pay so much attention to detail!
June 27th, 2025  
