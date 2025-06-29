Sign up
Previous
Photo 3097
One of my favourite buildings
is the Manor house at Vergelegen. It was built in the early 1700's. Today it is a beautiful museum filled with treasures and relics of the past.
This is the back looking onto the expansive gardens. The front has five 350 year old Camphor trees, a camelia and a rose garden, a magic forest and lawns stretching all the way down to a river.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
4
2
Tags
vergelegen-manor-home
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous building
June 29th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I would have thought it would be the front being very beautiful. Roof is too! fav
June 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I agree with you it’s truly beautiful in every way, the garden is perfect.
the entrance is beautifully welcoming.
June 29th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful architecture. And a gorgeous walkway with all those greens along each side. Fav.
June 29th, 2025
the entrance is beautifully welcoming.