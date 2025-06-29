Previous
One of my favourite buildings by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3097

One of my favourite buildings

is the Manor house at Vergelegen. It was built in the early 1700's. Today it is a beautiful museum filled with treasures and relics of the past.

This is the back looking onto the expansive gardens. The front has five 350 year old Camphor trees, a camelia and a rose garden, a magic forest and lawns stretching all the way down to a river.
Diana

Kathy A ace
Gorgeous building
June 29th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I would have thought it would be the front being very beautiful. Roof is too! fav
June 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I agree with you it’s truly beautiful in every way, the garden is perfect.
the entrance is beautifully welcoming.
June 29th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful architecture. And a gorgeous walkway with all those greens along each side. Fav.
June 29th, 2025  
