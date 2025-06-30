Previous
The Hottentots Holland mountain range by ludwigsdiana
The Hottentots Holland mountain range

where the property of Vergelegen ends.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 30th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Read about those mountains in the Wilbur Smith books that I avidly read many moons ago.
June 30th, 2025  
