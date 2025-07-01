Previous
On the way to the see the lions by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3099

On the way to the see the lions

at the Drakenstein Lion Park.

For Katja every visit here is a must, and I go twice a year to support this wonderful organisation.

It is in the middle of nowhere, about a 45 minute drive one way. The far off backdrop is the Drakenstein mountain range.

I suppose the road on the right must be one of the earlier ones, not sure why it looks the way it does.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Wylie ace
Lovley converging lines. I'm looking forward to your lion photos, it sounds wonderful.
July 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Amazing view. Hope the visit to the lions was fun!
July 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Great leading lines and view.
July 1st, 2025  
