Previous
Photo 3099
On the way to the see the lions
at the Drakenstein Lion Park.
For Katja every visit here is a must, and I go twice a year to support this wonderful organisation.
It is in the middle of nowhere, about a 45 minute drive one way. The far off backdrop is the Drakenstein mountain range.
I suppose the road on the right must be one of the earlier ones, not sure why it looks the way it does.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
drakenstein-lion-park
Wylie
ace
Lovley converging lines. I'm looking forward to your lion photos, it sounds wonderful.
July 1st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Amazing view. Hope the visit to the lions was fun!
July 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Great leading lines and view.
July 1st, 2025
