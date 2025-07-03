Previous
The fog cleared up by ludwigsdiana
The fog cleared up

This is a view of the back side of Simonsberg. Taken from the entrance to the park.

The park is a 60 acre sprawling sanctuary and provides a safe environment for rescued lions. It was established in 1998.

Built, owned and run by the Hart family with their decades of hands on experience in the rescue and provision of world class care to previously abused and mistreated captive big cats.

As from tomorrow, I will show you some of them.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely vista - love the majestic mountains as a backdrop !
July 3rd, 2025  
Dianne
Fabulous view.
July 3rd, 2025  
narayani
Spectacular landscape
July 3rd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Very scenic! Sounds like admirable work by the Hart family.
July 3rd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney
Those mountains are amazing & this capture is wonderful!
July 3rd, 2025  
