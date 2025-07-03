The fog cleared up

This is a view of the back side of Simonsberg. Taken from the entrance to the park.



The park is a 60 acre sprawling sanctuary and provides a safe environment for rescued lions. It was established in 1998.



Built, owned and run by the Hart family with their decades of hands on experience in the rescue and provision of world class care to previously abused and mistreated captive big cats.



As from tomorrow, I will show you some of them.