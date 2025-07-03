Sign up
Photo 3101
The fog cleared up
This is a view of the back side of Simonsberg. Taken from the entrance to the park.
The park is a 60 acre sprawling sanctuary and provides a safe environment for rescued lions. It was established in 1998.
Built, owned and run by the Hart family with their decades of hands on experience in the rescue and provision of world class care to previously abused and mistreated captive big cats.
As from tomorrow, I will show you some of them.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
lion-park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely vista - love the majestic mountains as a backdrop !
July 3rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Fabulous view.
July 3rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Spectacular landscape
July 3rd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very scenic! Sounds like admirable work by the Hart family.
July 3rd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Those mountains are amazing & this capture is wonderful!
July 3rd, 2025
