Meet Simba by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3102

Meet Simba

who was born in a European circus in May 2007. For most of his life he would have been confined to a "beast wagon" with hardly enough room to move.

He would have undergone brutal and barbaric "training" and lived a miserable existence.

Fortunately, intervention saw him being confiscated from the circus. Months after logistic planning, Simba was relocated to the Lion Park in February 2008.

His rescue was made possible by the generosity of many sponsors, including British Airways. His enclosure was sponsored by the Marching Animal Welfare Trust.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
He’s a lovely looking lion, I hope he’s now leading a good life
July 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Simba, I am glad you are free now
July 4th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Ah thats awesome that he was rescued and relocated. He looks very relaxed here. Great shot
July 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful friendly home now…happy beautiful Simba.
Love Lions 🦁
July 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Good to hear he has been saved and got a lovely life now
July 4th, 2025  
