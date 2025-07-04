Sign up
Previous
Photo 3102
Meet Simba
who was born in a European circus in May 2007. For most of his life he would have been confined to a "beast wagon" with hardly enough room to move.
He would have undergone brutal and barbaric "training" and lived a miserable existence.
Fortunately, intervention saw him being confiscated from the circus. Months after logistic planning, Simba was relocated to the Lion Park in February 2008.
His rescue was made possible by the generosity of many sponsors, including British Airways. His enclosure was sponsored by the Marching Animal Welfare Trust.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
lion-park-simba
Kathy A
ace
He’s a lovely looking lion, I hope he’s now leading a good life
July 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Simba, I am glad you are free now
July 4th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Ah thats awesome that he was rescued and relocated. He looks very relaxed here. Great shot
July 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful friendly home now…happy beautiful Simba.
Love Lions 🦁
July 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Good to hear he has been saved and got a lovely life now
July 4th, 2025
