Meet Simba

who was born in a European circus in May 2007. For most of his life he would have been confined to a "beast wagon" with hardly enough room to move.



He would have undergone brutal and barbaric "training" and lived a miserable existence.



Fortunately, intervention saw him being confiscated from the circus. Months after logistic planning, Simba was relocated to the Lion Park in February 2008.



His rescue was made possible by the generosity of many sponsors, including British Airways. His enclosure was sponsored by the Marching Animal Welfare Trust.