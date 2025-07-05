Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3103
Simba decided to get up
when he saw me, and came closer to the fence.
The reason I only have such close up shots, I have to tightly focus through 2 electrical fences. They are 1 meter apart and do not leave room for anything else.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10672
photos
279
followers
162
following
850% complete
View this month »
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
Latest from all albums
1376
3096
3094
1377
3102
3103
3097
3095
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lion-park-simba
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He looks to be a gentle giant !
July 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful portrait
July 5th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Stunning capture
July 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I absolutely love this photo…Magnificent animals… it’s a happy place for him to live
July 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous mane.
July 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
those fences make a challenge, nonetheless a lovely shot of Simba.
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close