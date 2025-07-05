Previous
Simba decided to get up by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3103

Simba decided to get up

when he saw me, and came closer to the fence.

The reason I only have such close up shots, I have to tightly focus through 2 electrical fences. They are 1 meter apart and do not leave room for anything else.

5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks to be a gentle giant !
July 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful portrait
July 5th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Stunning capture
July 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I absolutely love this photo…Magnificent animals… it’s a happy place for him to live
July 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous mane.
July 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
those fences make a challenge, nonetheless a lovely shot of Simba.
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact