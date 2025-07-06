Previous
A relaxed Pi (Pythagoras) by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3104

A relaxed Pi (Pythagoras)

He was born in 2023 and arrived in his forever home at the sanctuary in 2024.

He was rescued from a social media influencer who had purchased him to use as a prop for his following.

This influencer subjected him to appalling conditions while held prisoner, including being dragged on a chain and being poked and prodded with his mouth taped shut.

Despite his efforts to make Pi disappear, this little warrior was found and taken to safety.

Thanks to Animals Lebanon for caring for him until he could be relocated.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
That is such a sad story. I hope Pi is happy now
July 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
People are so cruel, as are their followers
July 6th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Oh, poor thing, so glad he's relocated.
July 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to read he's been saved & living a happy healthy life…
Beautiful capture of him…
July 6th, 2025  
