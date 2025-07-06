Sign up
Photo 3104
A relaxed Pi (Pythagoras)
He was born in 2023 and arrived in his forever home at the sanctuary in 2024.
He was rescued from a social media influencer who had purchased him to use as a prop for his following.
This influencer subjected him to appalling conditions while held prisoner, including being dragged on a chain and being poked and prodded with his mouth taped shut.
Despite his efforts to make Pi disappear, this little warrior was found and taken to safety.
Thanks to Animals Lebanon for caring for him until he could be relocated.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10676
photos
279
followers
162
following
850% complete
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
lion-park-pi
Kathy A
ace
That is such a sad story. I hope Pi is happy now
July 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
People are so cruel, as are their followers
July 6th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Oh, poor thing, so glad he's relocated.
July 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to read he's been saved & living a happy healthy life…
Beautiful capture of him…
July 6th, 2025
