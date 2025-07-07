Previous
Issam just before his 2nd Birthday end of July. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3105

Issam just before his 2nd Birthday end of July.

He arrived at the sanctuary with his sister Kelly when they were four months old. (I posted some pics of the two at play a while back) I could not spot Kelly this time.

They were confiscated from smugglers in transit from Syria to Lebanon. Crammed into a small cat carrier with no food, water or space available.

They are now able to live out their lives with the care and respect they deserve. They are true survivors.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely animal.
July 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s truly an amazing organisation to save these precious animals…
Such a gorgeous capture
July 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
He’s a lovely looking lion
July 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Such a lovely photo and story
July 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
So glad they were rescued
July 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Lovely end for them
July 7th, 2025  
