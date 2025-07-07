Issam just before his 2nd Birthday end of July.

He arrived at the sanctuary with his sister Kelly when they were four months old. (I posted some pics of the two at play a while back) I could not spot Kelly this time.



They were confiscated from smugglers in transit from Syria to Lebanon. Crammed into a small cat carrier with no food, water or space available.



They are now able to live out their lives with the care and respect they deserve. They are true survivors.

