Previous
Photo 3106
Brutus and Nala
enjoying the early morning sun. They were both born in January 2010 and donated to the sanctuary when they were 3 months old.
No information is available about their origin as such disclosure may affect plans to relocate other lions to the sanctuary.
White lions are technically extinct in the wild. They have been ruthlessly exploited by the captive breeding industry and intensively inbred to produce victims for canned hunting.
They are not albinos, but rather a genetic rarity.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Suzanne
ace
Wow! So interesting!
July 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture & interesting information.
July 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
They look very well looked after
July 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Handsome pair.
July 8th, 2025
