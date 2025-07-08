Brutus and Nala

enjoying the early morning sun. They were both born in January 2010 and donated to the sanctuary when they were 3 months old.



No information is available about their origin as such disclosure may affect plans to relocate other lions to the sanctuary.



White lions are technically extinct in the wild. They have been ruthlessly exploited by the captive breeding industry and intensively inbred to produce victims for canned hunting.



They are not albinos, but rather a genetic rarity.