Previous
Brutus and Nala by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3106

Brutus and Nala

enjoying the early morning sun. They were both born in January 2010 and donated to the sanctuary when they were 3 months old.

No information is available about their origin as such disclosure may affect plans to relocate other lions to the sanctuary.

White lions are technically extinct in the wild. They have been ruthlessly exploited by the captive breeding industry and intensively inbred to produce victims for canned hunting.

They are not albinos, but rather a genetic rarity.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wow! So interesting!
July 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture & interesting information.
July 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
They look very well looked after
July 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Handsome pair.
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact