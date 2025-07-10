Previous
The daughters Juno and Athena by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3108

The daughters Juno and Athena

born in December 2015. It came as a complete surprise to all, as Brutus had been surgically sterilised five years prior.

I seldom see them on their own as they normally stay close to their parents.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
851% complete

gloria jones ace
Both facing in the same direction...great shot...
July 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely that they have the same expression.
July 10th, 2025  
narayani ace
That must have been a surprise!
July 10th, 2025  
katy ace
What a wonderful surprise! They are stunning as is your photo. You have done an excellent job of eliminating the fence.
July 10th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
You can’t keep a good man down 😂
July 10th, 2025  
