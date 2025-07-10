Sign up
Previous
Photo 3108
The daughters Juno and Athena
born in December 2015. It came as a complete surprise to all, as Brutus had been surgically sterilised five years prior.
I seldom see them on their own as they normally stay close to their parents.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
5
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
lion-park-juno-athena
gloria jones
ace
Both facing in the same direction...great shot...
July 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely that they have the same expression.
July 10th, 2025
narayani
ace
That must have been a surprise!
July 10th, 2025
katy
ace
What a wonderful surprise! They are stunning as is your photo. You have done an excellent job of eliminating the fence.
July 10th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
You can’t keep a good man down 😂
July 10th, 2025
