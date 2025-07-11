Previous
Enjoying the early morning sun by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3109

Enjoying the early morning sun

on the day bed. I am not sure whether it is Juno or Athena, they look so alike.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
851% complete

Lesley ace
What a beauty!
July 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! Diana - such a beauty and a classic pose - big fav
July 11th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Such a lovely photo. I love the light on this gorgeous lion.
July 11th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
What a beaut
July 11th, 2025  
narayani ace
Wow! So beautiful
July 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 11th, 2025  
