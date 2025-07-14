I am just as tired as Pi!

I got up extra early this morning as I had to go to the traffic department in Stellenbosch to renew my driver's licence. They open at 8am.



Much to my dismay, there was a huge crowd already waiting. I had 30 people in front of me in the queue, which was still outside. Slowly, it advanced to the inner section, which seats about 20. One by one, I moved to the next seat until it was my turn.



At 10 am, I was finally in the room where photos and fingerprints get taken, and an eye test was done.



Then I had to queue again to pay and get a temporary licence, as they have such a backlog that it takes 2 months. I was back home at 11.30.



Another ....... day in Africa!