I am just as tired as Pi! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3112

I am just as tired as Pi!

I got up extra early this morning as I had to go to the traffic department in Stellenbosch to renew my driver's licence. They open at 8am.

Much to my dismay, there was a huge crowd already waiting. I had 30 people in front of me in the queue, which was still outside. Slowly, it advanced to the inner section, which seats about 20. One by one, I moved to the next seat until it was my turn.

At 10 am, I was finally in the room where photos and fingerprints get taken, and an eye test was done.

Then I had to queue again to pay and get a temporary licence, as they have such a backlog that it takes 2 months. I was back home at 11.30.

Another ....... day in Africa!
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Naps are so nice when you're tired. =)
July 14th, 2025  
Rosie Kind ace
Gorgeous photo of this beautiful lion Fav
July 14th, 2025  
Sylvia ace
Great shot, I’m also exhausted reading your story.
July 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A cute pic.
For people who cannot take a leave from their job, renewing their driver license must be challenging!
July 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh yes a big yawn
July 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
This is such a great capture with perfect timing. Your driver's license renewal process is very detailed but maybe that is a good thing.
July 14th, 2025  
