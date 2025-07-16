Previous
This is Freya by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3114

This is Freya

Like Pythagoras (Pi), she was rescued in Lebanon when she was 4 months old. Born in December 2023, she arrived at the sanctuary in June 2024.

They have become friends and share the same enclosure.
16th July 2025

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely
Lovely looking.
July 16th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn
What a magnificent creature
July 16th, 2025  
Wylie
she's lovely
July 16th, 2025  
Brian
Wonderful capture
July 16th, 2025  
