Previous
Photo 3114
This is Freya
Like Pythagoras (Pi), she was rescued in Lebanon when she was 4 months old. Born in December 2023, she arrived at the sanctuary in June 2024.
They have become friends and share the same enclosure.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10716
photos
280
followers
163
following
853% complete
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
lion-park-freya
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely looking.
July 16th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What a magnificent creature
July 16th, 2025
Wylie
ace
she's lovely
July 16th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wonderful capture
July 16th, 2025
