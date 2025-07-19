Sign up
Photo 3117
Photo 3117
Shumba taking a nap
in the early morning sun. He was born in January 2005 and arrived at the sanctuary in late February 2005.
He was destined for a hunting farm, but due to intervention, he now lives his life in safety.
Apologies for yesterday's mistake, it was not Freya but Pi. I only realised when someone mentioned the long hair ;-)
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
10728
photos
279
followers
162
following
Tags
lion-park-shumba
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 19th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, he looks quite tired out!
July 19th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh I wish I could sleep like that! This week I’ve been waking up between 1-2 AM and not going back to sleep till around 6 or so!
July 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet dreams.
July 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
He looks very comfortable
July 19th, 2025
