Shumba taking a nap by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3117

Shumba taking a nap

in the early morning sun. He was born in January 2005 and arrived at the sanctuary in late February 2005.

He was destined for a hunting farm, but due to intervention, he now lives his life in safety.

Apologies for yesterday's mistake, it was not Freya but Pi. I only realised when someone mentioned the long hair ;-)
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 19th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, he looks quite tired out!
July 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh I wish I could sleep like that! This week I’ve been waking up between 1-2 AM and not going back to sleep till around 6 or so!
July 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet dreams.
July 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
He looks very comfortable
July 19th, 2025  
