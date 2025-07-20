Previous
I woke him! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3118

I woke him!

Unintetionally, it must have been the shutter as I was not too far away.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Peter ace
Beautiful animal beautifully captured in lovely light and colour Diana, Fav:)
July 20th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Doesn't he look comfortable there! Just like you looked at the window and he was resting on the shed!
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
He looks so content… I’m sure he likes your company too… so beautiful to see.
July 20th, 2025  
