Previous
Photo 3119
These two are so cute together,
I could not resist stopping to see what they were up to. Here Freya is licking Pi's tail, he does not look too happy.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10736
photos
280
followers
163
following
854% complete
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
1392
1393
3118
3112
3110
3119
3113
3111
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
lion-park-freya-pi
narayani
ace
Cute
July 21st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah so lovely
July 21st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet capture.
July 21st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So cute!
July 21st, 2025
