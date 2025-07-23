Previous
Tony, the resident super model.

He was born in July 2008 and rescued from the illegal pet trade in Eastern Europe. He was sold as a cub and used as a prop for photography.

They are normally beaten,drugged, badly fed and often declawed and defanged!
Most of the animals do not survive one year. He arrived at the sanctuary in February 2009.
