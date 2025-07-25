Previous
Still rather tired by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3123

Still rather tired

and yawning. The early morning sun must be feeling so good.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Wylie ace
He is such a sweetie
July 25th, 2025  
Brian ace
Regal
July 25th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
He must feel so safe - and that is so nice for us to know!
July 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Blissfully happy in the knowledge he is now safe , while lazing in the sunlight. Love the yawn and tip of the tongue ! fav
July 25th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
So photogenic!
July 25th, 2025  
