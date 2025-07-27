Previous
A tough life for little Ena by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3125

A tough life for little Ena

who was born in 2010 and arrived at the sanctuary when she was 6 months old.

Confiscated from a French Circus where she was kept in horrific conditions. She was discovered hidden under a horse trailer in a wooden box where she had been kept prisoner for her short life there.
Diana

ludwigsdiana
Yao RL
What a story, I hope Ena is happy now.
July 27th, 2025  
narayani
Great that she was rescued
July 27th, 2025  
gloria jones
Oh my gosh...That is quite a life story. Ena looks like she has been well taken care of since she was rescued.
July 27th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn
I hope she is having a well deserved great life now.
July 27th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
How cruel is that! A few months ago something similar happened in Malta when a wild cat lie these was discovered in a shed of sorts where it could barely move. People were angry and the govt. was pushed to intervene. And everybody realised that there is nowhere where this (maybe these) wild animals could be moved. Very sorry to say there is no place for them in Malta and they should never be legally or illegally find their place in our small island.
July 27th, 2025  
Pam Knowler
So pleased she is now free and having a better life.
July 27th, 2025  
Babs
So glad she has been rescued
July 27th, 2025  
