Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3126
Meet Asad
who was born in 2011 and found in central Beirut, and relocated to the sanctuary in 2012.
Lebnon has no laws governing the keep of wild animals as pets and Asad is one of the lucky ones.
Those surviving end up living in terible conditions in backyard cages or private zoos.
Here one can see the challenge of getting a good shot through the fence.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10764
photos
280
followers
163
following
856% complete
View this month »
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
Latest from all albums
1399
3125
3119
3117
1400
3126
3120
3118
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lion-park-asad
Kathy A
ace
Handsome guy
July 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Another handsome chap.
July 28th, 2025
Wylie
ace
He looks very content now.
July 28th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
You got a good shot! He’s wonderful.
July 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
A great full-face capture.
July 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close