Meet Asad

who was born in 2011 and found in central Beirut, and relocated to the sanctuary in 2012.

Lebnon has no laws governing the keep of wild animals as pets and Asad is one of the lucky ones.

Those surviving end up living in terible conditions in backyard cages or private zoos.

Here one can see the challenge of getting a good shot through the fence.
Diana

Kathy A ace
Handsome guy
July 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Another handsome chap.
July 28th, 2025  
Wylie ace
He looks very content now.
July 28th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
You got a good shot! He’s wonderful.
July 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
A great full-face capture.
July 28th, 2025  
