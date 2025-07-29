Sign up
Previous
Photo 3127
Another survivor of the illegal pet trade.
Tony was born in 2008 in Romania and arrived at the sanctuary when he was 6 months old.
Fortunately, there are plaques on their enclosures with all the information, also who is sponsoring them and paid for the transportation. They can also be adopted which helps to give them a good life.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Beverley
ace
The organisation that is saving these beautiful animals is incredible… Beautiful capture
July 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
He looks like a Tony. Beautiful shot.
July 29th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
He looks very happy. Great shot.
July 29th, 2025
Linda Godwin
He is enjoying the sun on his gorgeous face.
July 29th, 2025
