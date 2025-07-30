Sign up
Photo 3128
Napping together
in the early morning sun. The grass was still wet with dew. I was hoping he would lift his head up, but not at all interested in me.
I forgot to take a photo of the plaque, so I do not know who they are. They stayed there all the time while I was in the park.
Hard to believe that after 31 degrees C yesterday, we now have 12 and very wet, stormy weather.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10771
photos
280
followers
163
following
856% complete
Wylie
ace
20 degrees is always a bit of a shock overnight!
July 30th, 2025
