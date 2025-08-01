Previous
The venue by ludwigsdiana
The venue

high up on the mountain surrounded by stunning vineyards and views. This is where we went for lunch on Harry's birthday with Katja. Our table was in the right hand corner behind the green glass.

Due to a corrupted SD card, I had to go back and take some shots of the outside. Inside was mostly with my cell.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Diana

narayani ace
Hope the food was as good as the view!
August 1st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Happy Birthday to Harry the vow must have been wonderful
August 1st, 2025  
