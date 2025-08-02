Previous
The inside of Chorus by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3131

The inside of Chorus

which is one of the top restaurants in our area, the chef and owner just received 2 stars. They only serve seven course menus with or without wine pairing.

As it is high on a mountain, they have an elevator for those parking lower down.
We came through the side entrance on the left.

The wine cellar is behind the glass elevator. Cell phone shots due to corrupted sd card.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Lis Lapthorn ace
Sounds and looks amazing.
August 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
It looks very swish but who needs a seven course meal.
August 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
2 stars is a great achievement. Beautifully presented.
August 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Wow 7 courses hope you enjoyed
August 2nd, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Looks a very posh place. A 7course meal is definitely too much for me. I hope you enjoyed it
August 2nd, 2025  
