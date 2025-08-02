Sign up
Previous
Photo 3131
The inside of Chorus
which is one of the top restaurants in our area, the chef and owner just received 2 stars. They only serve seven course menus with or without wine pairing.
As it is high on a mountain, they have an elevator for those parking lower down.
We came through the side entrance on the left.
The wine cellar is behind the glass elevator. Cell phone shots due to corrupted sd card.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Sounds and looks amazing.
August 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
It looks very swish but who needs a seven course meal.
August 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
2 stars is a great achievement. Beautifully presented.
August 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Wow 7 courses hope you enjoyed
August 2nd, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Looks a very posh place. A 7course meal is definitely too much for me. I hope you enjoyed it
August 2nd, 2025
