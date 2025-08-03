Sign up
Previous
Photo 3132
The 80 year old Bithday boy and Katja
Thank goodness I took a shot with my cell, or else I would not have had any.
Free champers on the house is always welcome.
The menu was called Trust Us, so we had no idea what we would be getting! As Bertus Basson is one of our top chefs here, we trusted him and were not disappointed.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
9
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10787
photos
282
followers
164
following
858% complete
Tags
chorus
narayani
ace
Lovely photo of them both
August 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - Happy Birthday to hubby !
August 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
How lovely to meet your Him!!!
August 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely photo of the two of them
August 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
A great birthday photo!
August 3rd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a delightful birthday photo!
August 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Making delightful memories
August 3rd, 2025
Dione Giorgio
So delightful to see Katja after we have heard so much about her from you. Beautiful portrait shot of them both and cheers to you all. Nothing like champagne to celebrate a special birthday.
August 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo lovely to see your young looking husband & Katja…
Katja is very beautiful, fabulous to have a surprise menu from a top chef…. Our mobiles are surprisingly handy.
August 3rd, 2025
Katja is very beautiful, fabulous to have a surprise menu from a top chef…. Our mobiles are surprisingly handy.