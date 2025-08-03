Previous
The 80 year old Bithday boy and Katja by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3132

The 80 year old Bithday boy and Katja

Thank goodness I took a shot with my cell, or else I would not have had any.
Free champers on the house is always welcome.

The menu was called Trust Us, so we had no idea what we would be getting! As Bertus Basson is one of our top chefs here, we trusted him and were not disappointed.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
Lovely photo of them both
August 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - Happy Birthday to hubby !
August 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
How lovely to meet your Him!!!
August 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely photo of the two of them
August 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
A great birthday photo!
August 3rd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a delightful birthday photo!
August 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Making delightful memories
August 3rd, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
So delightful to see Katja after we have heard so much about her from you. Beautiful portrait shot of them both and cheers to you all. Nothing like champagne to celebrate a special birthday.
August 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo lovely to see your young looking husband & Katja…
Katja is very beautiful, fabulous to have a surprise menu from a top chef…. Our mobiles are surprisingly handy.
August 3rd, 2025  
