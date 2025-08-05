Previous
The Hottentots Holland mountains by ludwigsdiana
The Hottentots Holland mountains

with dark clouds hanging overhead, and the perfectly manicured vineyards below. Fortunately, the heavy clouds lifted and we did get some blue sky and sun in the early afternoon.

Taken through the green glass window, which changed the tones.
narayani ace
That’s a dramatic sky
August 5th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
You are so good at so many photos - landscape and birds! Its a pleasure to see what your latest photo is!
August 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The glass provides a nice effect.
August 5th, 2025  
