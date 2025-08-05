Sign up
Photo 3134
The Hottentots Holland mountains
with dark clouds hanging overhead, and the perfectly manicured vineyards below. Fortunately, the heavy clouds lifted and we did get some blue sky and sun in the early afternoon.
Taken through the green glass window, which changed the tones.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
chorus-outside
narayani
ace
That’s a dramatic sky
August 5th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
You are so good at so many photos - landscape and birds! Its a pleasure to see what your latest photo is!
August 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The glass provides a nice effect.
August 5th, 2025
