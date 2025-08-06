Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3135
Clearing up
on the right side towards the ocean. I was glad I took a few cell phone shots from the inside, as I wasn't happy with my camera settings.
Had I not done that, I would have no photos from the inside due to my corrupted sd card..
I did go back a week later to take some shots with my camera from the outside.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10799
photos
282
followers
164
following
858% complete
View this month »
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
Latest from all albums
3127
3128
3126
1408
3134
3135
3129
3127
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chorus-waterkloof
Susan Wakely
ace
A great view.
August 6th, 2025
Peter
ace
Lovely landscape capture Diana, it’s so annoying when that happens I always carry a spare card, but sometimes you don’t know until you down load images I once lost a full day’s photographs at the British Grand Prix was not a happy bunny:)
August 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close