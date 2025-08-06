Previous
Clearing up by ludwigsdiana
Clearing up

on the right side towards the ocean. I was glad I took a few cell phone shots from the inside, as I wasn't happy with my camera settings.

Had I not done that, I would have no photos from the inside due to my corrupted sd card..

I did go back a week later to take some shots with my camera from the outside.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely ace
A great view.
August 6th, 2025  
Peter ace
Lovely landscape capture Diana, it’s so annoying when that happens I always carry a spare card, but sometimes you don’t know until you down load images I once lost a full day’s photographs at the British Grand Prix was not a happy bunny:)
August 6th, 2025  
