The different starters by ludwigsdiana
The different starters

which were so delicious, the theme was False Bay. As it was on June 2nd, I do not recall what the waiter told us they were. I loved the presentation.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Looks delicious. A lot of food for a starter
August 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yummy.. beautiful display on the seashells & what a breathtaking view. Amazing
August 9th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Beautifully presented and looks delicious!
August 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Mouthwatering
August 9th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Yummy, I am waiting for Christine to call me for lunch and this has already started my appetite.
August 9th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Looks lovely.
August 9th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Pity we can’t pluck them from your photo. They look delicious.
August 9th, 2025  
