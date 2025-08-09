Sign up
Photo 3138
The different starters
which were so delicious, the theme was False Bay. As it was on June 2nd, I do not recall what the waiter told us they were. I loved the presentation.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
7
0
Babs
ace
Looks delicious. A lot of food for a starter
August 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Yummy.. beautiful display on the seashells & what a breathtaking view. Amazing
August 9th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Beautifully presented and looks delicious!
August 9th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Mouthwatering
August 9th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Yummy, I am waiting for Christine to call me for lunch and this has already started my appetite.
August 9th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Looks lovely.
August 9th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Pity we can’t pluck them from your photo. They look delicious.
August 9th, 2025
