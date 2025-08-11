Previous
I could not resist another shot by ludwigsdiana
I could not resist another shot

of the beautiful mountains and manicured vineyards. Taken from our table.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Diana

Kerry McCarthy ace
Such a lovely view!
August 11th, 2025  
narayani ace
Those mountains are spectacular
August 11th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful vista
August 11th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
So impressive and so alluring
August 11th, 2025  
