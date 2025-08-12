Previous
The ever changing light by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3141

The ever changing light

Every time I looked out of the window, it was as if a different scene had developed.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
860% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
What an amazing landscape and POV.
August 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely , it doesn’t take long for change but always lovely
August 12th, 2025  
narayani ace
Beautiful
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact