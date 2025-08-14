Sign up
Previous
Photo 3143
The reception area
with the kitchen behind it. I took a walk around the restaurant with my cell (fortunately), as I don't like walking around with a camera.
Everyone seems to be watching. Often I don't get the lighting right either.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10831
photos
279
followers
164
following
861% complete
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
1415
1416
3142
3136
3134
3143
3137
3135
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chorus-inside
Suzanne
ace
Looks a lovely place! Great series pf photos leading up to this one!
August 14th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely scene
August 14th, 2025
katy
ace
I think it’s definitely easier to take an undetectable photo today with the cell phone. Everyone seems to be staring at them all the time. I’m really happy that you were able to get as many photos as you did because of that.
August 14th, 2025
