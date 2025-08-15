Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3144
The Bar and winetasting area,
with an open fireplace which is very welcome during the winter months. Spot the hidden selfie which I only saw now ;-)
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10835
photos
279
followers
164
following
861% complete
View this month »
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
Latest from all albums
3136
1417
3143
3137
3135
3138
3136
3144
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chorus-inside
Wylie
ace
Fab fire place. Can’t quite spot the selfie
August 15th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Cosy and chic! Unobtrusive selfie ;)
August 15th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Is the selfie next to the door on the left-hand side of the picture? This is a gorgeous lounge. And a very inviting place to sit down and drink a couple of glasses of wine while chatting with friends.
August 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
What an impressive fireplace. I couldn't see the selfish but I think Dione found it for me
August 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close