The Bar and winetasting area, by ludwigsdiana
The Bar and winetasting area,

with an open fireplace which is very welcome during the winter months. Spot the hidden selfie which I only saw now ;-)
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Wylie ace
Fab fire place. Can’t quite spot the selfie
August 15th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Cosy and chic! Unobtrusive selfie ;)
August 15th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Is the selfie next to the door on the left-hand side of the picture? This is a gorgeous lounge. And a very inviting place to sit down and drink a couple of glasses of wine while chatting with friends.
August 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an impressive fireplace. I couldn't see the selfish but I think Dione found it for me
August 15th, 2025  
